CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber revisits calling her mother crying over Justin: 'I just can't do it'

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8JCo_0ckUNlpD00

Hailey and Justin Bieber were guests on a new episode of the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith , the lead pastors of Churchome , and opened up about an especially challenging period of their marriage.

Hailey spoke about one instance where she called her mother, Kennya Baldwin , when she felt like she was at a breaking point.

"I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying,” Bieber said. “I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever.’”

At that point, Baldwin reassured her daughter and helped her with sage advice to get Hailey through this difficult time.

"I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you,'" Hailey said. "And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn't have support, it would've been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time."

Elsewhere in the episode , Hailey spoke about being committed for the long haul with Justin and not thinking twice when it came to supporting him when he was going through mental health challenges.

"I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she says.

"Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So, I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

Listen to their full conversation above and be sure to check out Audacy’s Justin Bieber Radio exclusive station.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Justin Bieber Ready To Have A Baby But Wife Hailey Is Not -- Here's Why

There have been several reports and rumors in the past about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy. The couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have constantly debunked these rumors. But now, the "Holy" crooner is reportedly ready - and more desperate - to finally start a family with...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Comforting Dish Is Justin Bieber's Favorite Food

His hit song "Yummy" may technically be written about his wife Hailey Bieber, but there is another thing Justin Bieber finds yummy: spaghetti Bolognese. During one of his first interviews, back before he was even a household name, ABC News wanted to know all the basics about Justin, from where he grew up to what his favorite food was. "Spaghetti Bolognese," he replied to the latter without skipping a beat. Though he's skyrocketed to fame since then, spaghetti Bolognese remains a constant in the pop star's life. Years later, he told Glamour that he loves the dish so much, he'd want it as his last meal on earth.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
asapland.com

Selena Gomez Leaves Her Dad Whistling While Justin Bieber Sitting On A Tree!!

Both the popular singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are trying to make the most out of their time amid lockdown. Only several days ago, fans did receive the news about Selena Gomez that she has been quarantining with her family. The world is suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic, so people have been isolating themselves at their homes. Selena Gomez did reveal that she has her own small studio at home that she has been utilizing it to practice her new songs.
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber on Why She Refused to Give Up on Her Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber spoke candidly about the darkest moments from their marriage—and why they refused to quit on each other—during a guest appearance on podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Hailey recalled the pain of witnessing Justin, who previously opened up about his experience with depression,...
MENTAL HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin On Why They Won’t Quit Their Marriage: We’ll ‘Fight For’ Each Other

In a new joint podcast interview, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin open up about marriage and reveal why separation is simply not an option. Hailey Baldwin opened up about how husband Justin Bieber’s mental health struggles impacted the earlier stages of their marriage. The model, 24, and her singer-songwriter husband, 27, sat down for a joint interview for the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah podcast on November 1, chatting all things marriage. During the chat, Hailey got candid about a call she had with her mother, Kennya Baldwin, where she said she wasn’t sure if the marriage would work.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Mental Health#Chelsea Judah Smith#Justin Bieber Radio#Instagram
southernminn.com

Hailey Bieber 'really hurt' Justin early in their relationship

Hailey Bieber "really hurt" Justin Bieber early in their relationship. The 24-year-old model and the 'Yummy' singer sparked rumors they were together in 2014 and dated before their split in 2016, and then rekindled the romance in 2018 and got married that year. Reflecting on "one solidified moment" where things...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Hailey Baldwin reconfirms her love for Justin Bieber with new necklace

Hailey Baldwin is wearing her love for Justin Bieber loud and proud. The model, 24, stepped out Tuesday in West Hollywood wearing an iced-out necklace with her husband’s initials. Custom-made by celeb-loved jeweler Jennifer Fisher, the piece features oversized “JDB” charms in a glitzy Gothic font. And the ode to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
E! News

Why Hailey Bieber Held Out Hope for Justin Bieber Relationship Even When They Were "Not Cool"

Hailey Bieber always had a feeling that Justin Bieber was her "Somebody to Love." The model, 24, and the "Yummy" singer, 27, opened up about their years-long romance during a joint appearance on the Nov. 1 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Though their relationship has had rough patches in the past, Hailey said she "knew" Justin would be the person she'd marry one day.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Rough Patch With Justin

Was Hailey Bieber unfaithful to Justin before they got married?. During the couple’s joint appearance on Monday (Nov. 1st) episode of In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, the model revealed that their relationship hit a rough patch after she did “something very immature and stupid” that “damaged” the prospect of marriage for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber just made sparse brows a thing and we're here for it

Like most beauty trends, eyebrows are something that go through different stages. In the 90s, it was all about skinny, pencil-thin brows a la Kate Moss and Drew Barrymore. In complete contrast, the arrival of the 2010s brought in thicker, bushy brows – just look to Cara Delevigne. Today, thicker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Hailey Bieber talks standing by Justin Bieber during 'the worst time'

Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship has evolved significantly over the years. In a new interview for the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, the "Peaches" singer and the model opened up about working through some major challenges in their three-year marriage. After several years of friendship and...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

45K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy