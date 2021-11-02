CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wales loses captain Jones, Faletau, Moriarty to injuries

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRAzs_0ckUNj3l00
1 of 3

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and back-rowers Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty were ruled out of the rest of their team’s autumn rugby tests on Tuesday because of injuries.

The results of scans on Jones and Moriarty on Monday revealed their shoulder injuries suffered in the loss to New Zealand last weekend will require surgery.

The Welsh Rugby Union estimated their recovery at “a number of months respectively,” which also puts in doubt their availability for the Six Nations.

On his record-extending 149th appearance for Wales, Jones hurt the same left shoulder he dislocated in June while leading the British and Irish Lions. Jones made an incredible recovery to rejoin the Lions tour and lead them in all three tests against South Africa.

Moriarty came off when his right shoulder was hurt after he was tackled by All Blacks Ethan Blackadder and Nepo Laulala.

Moriarty, Jones and Faletau, who has yet to play this season because of an ankle injury, were all released from the squad in a major blow to Wales’ chances in their remaining tests this month against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Wales replaced them with flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes, who has three caps, all of them late last year, and uncapped Ospreys lock Rhys Davies.

Also, center Uilisi Halaholo will rejoin the squad on Friday after 10 days in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Alun Wyn Jones: Captain remains constant during Wales disruption for New Zealand game

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST. Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. With all the disruption in the Wales camp before their autumn series opener against New Zealand, one crucial factor remains constant. That is...
RUGBY
BBC

Gareth Anscombe: Fly-half ready for Wales return says captain Alun Wyn Jones

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales. Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says fly-half Gareth Anscombe has shown the fight and desire to return to...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Cardiff#Ap#The Welsh Rugby Union#The Six Nations#British#Irish Lions#Ospreys
SkySports

Wales upbeat over Alun Wyn Jones injury after New Zealand loss

Wales have delivered a positive early assessment of their captain Alun Wyn Jones after he went off injured during the 54-16 defeat against New Zealand in Cardiff. Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac gives update on Alun Wyn Jones injury

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has given a largely positive update on Alun Wyn Jones, after the veteran suffered a shoulder injury against the All Blacks. Jones lasted just 18 minutes in Wales’ encounter with New Zealand, in which they suffered a 54-16 defeat, as the Welsh captain appeared to injure the same shoulder that almost ruled him out of this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales duo Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty ruled out of Autumn Nations Series

Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of Wales’ remaining Autumn Nations Series Tests due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery.Jones was hurt midway through the first half of Saturday’s 54-16 loss to New Zealand.The Welsh Rugby Union also announced flanker Ross Moriarty faces a shoulder operation after being injured in the same game, adding that both players face “an estimated recovery period of a number of months” and have been released from the squad.📢 WALES SQUAD UPDATE 📢Injury blows for Wales with Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau all ruled out of #AutumnNationsSeries Full...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac expects captain to miss 2022 Six Nations

Jones will now undergo shoulder surgery after being injured during last Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against the All Blacks. It is the same shoulder he hurt ahead of the British and Irish Lions' South Africa tour earlier this year, although on that occasion, he made a startling recovery and featured in all three Tests.
RUGBY
World Soccer Talk

Bale set for 100th Wales cap after injury recovery

London (AFP) – Gareth Bale is on track to win his 100th Wales cap after making progress on his hamstring injury, manager Robert Page said on Monday. Bale injured his right hamstring during a Real Madrid training session in September. The 32-year-old has not played since featuring for Wales in...
SOCCER
BBC

Hannah Cain: Leicester and Wales midfielder out for season with ACL injury

Leicester and Wales midfielder Hannah Cain has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament. Cain, who has played in four of Leicester's five Women's Super League (WSL) games this season, suffered the injury in a friendly match. The 22-year made her Wales...
WORLD
The Independent

Rassie van der Dussen hits out as South Africa set England 190 for victory

England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

642K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy