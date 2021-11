This Saturday, families will have an opportunity to experience a literally sky-high celebration of the Halloween season as the folks at the Shannon Air Museum host their seventh annual Harvest Festival Fly-In. One of the most exciting features of the day is the trick-or-treat fly-over, in which a plane will drop hundreds of pieces of candy to eager groups of children at two separate times—for kids 5 and under and 6 and above.

