Autopsy Shows Police Lied About Black Driver’s Death, FBI Says

Disturbing body camera footage appears to show police officers dragging a paralysed man out of his car by his hair.Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic Black man, was driving on West Grand Avenue in Dayton, Ohio on 30 September when police stopped him.In bodycam footage obtained by WHIO News, a Dayton police officer can be heard ordering Mr Owensby to step out of his car. Mr Owensby replies that he can’t because of his disability.“I cannot step out. I’m a paraplegic,” he says.An argument then ensues, and Mr Owensby asks the officer to call over his “white shirt”, meaning his supervisor.“Here’s...
