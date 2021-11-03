CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Devon Energy (DVN) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devon Energy#Dvn#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Revlon (REV) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enbridge (ENB) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q3 EPS by 46c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

American Axle (AXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Axle (NYSE: AXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.21 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Groupon (GRPN) Tops Q3 EPS by 31c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.14 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy