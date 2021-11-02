CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is this website teasing new Slipknot music?

wirx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mysterious website has popped up that’s possibly teasing new Slipknot music. If you go to the metal band’s Knotfest.com website, you’ll find a banner ad that invites you to...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
The Quietus

Björk Teases New Album In Interview

She's told Icelandic broadcaster RÚV that her tenth studio album is "for people who are making clubs at home in their living room" Björk has teased the first details of her next album. Speaking with Icelandic broadcaster RÚV, the artist said her as-yet untitled tenth studio album is made for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Copyright#Knotfest Com#Nft#Knotfest Los Angeles
thatgrapejuice.net

Dua Lipa Teases New Music With Studio Pictures

Dua Lipa is staying busy. For, the ‘Levitating’ songstress is teasing more new music that is on the way. Taking to Instagram, she shared several new pictures from a studio session she had. Some of the pictures show her behind the microphone, while another shows her with friends in the studio. Lipa captioned the newly released set of pictures, saying:
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

BLK Returns With Visual For “Let Me Love You”

Following the release of their praised debut EP, Girl Magic, the ladies of BLK return with the visual for latest their single, “Let Me Love You” from their forthcoming debut album. The breakout trio—comprised of Bexk, Lilac X, and Khatalia Khorajay—are reviving the ’90s girl group. BLK tells VIBE, “‘Let Me Love You’ is about taking a situationship to the next level, and being vulnerable about what you want out of a relationship.” BLK toys with bright ombré and stark white backgrounds while seductively teasing viewers with black latex attire. Later, under a violet-colored light, they dressed closer to Aaliyah’s sexy tomboy aesthetic with cargo pants and cutout bodysuits. Each member also has the same curly-headed love interest that makes for a subtle “The Boy Is Mine” storyline. Girl Magic has been featured in coveted playlists like Spotify’s Fresh Finds, Apple Music’s R&B Now, Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B, and Soundcloud’s Emerging R&B. Their debut single, “Got It,” was released during the 2020 lockdown and since then, they’ve collectively garnered over 50 million global streams. BLK is proving once more they’re here to stay.  Their untitled debut album is slated for release in 2022. Check out the video for “Let Me Love You” in its entirety above.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Unveils His New Mask

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has followed suit and joined Corey Taylor in unveiling his new mask for the band’s album cycle for their upcoming seventh studio record. Weinberg debuted his new look via social media (November 05th) as well as via the band’s headlining ‘Knotfest Los Angeles‘ performance. You can see a shot he shared on his social media of that below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Listen to two new Travis Scott songs

Travis Scott has dropped his first solo material of the year. Listen to “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” below. “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” are Scott’s first new tracks since he dropped No.1 hit "Franchise," featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug, in 2020. The songs appear ahead of Scott's annual Astroworld festival, taking place this weekend (November 5-6) in Houston, Texas.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Ed Sheeran teases new music video for “Overpass Graffiti”

Ed Sheeran isn’t letting his COVID-19 diagnosis stop him from giving fans what they want. In addition to dropping his new album = [Equals] on Friday, Ed announced that he’ll also be releasing the new music video for his song “Overpass Graffiti.”. The teaser clip features a reporter broadcasting the...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Venom Prison Tease “Judges Of The Underworld” Music Video

Next Thursday, November 04th will mark the debut of Venom Prison‘s first single from their fourth studio album, “Erebos“. A brief tease of the music video for that track, “Judges Of The Underworld“, has been shared ahead of time below. “Erebos” itself won’t make its way to stores until February 04th via Century Media.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

CL Drops 'Let It' Music Video

CL drops another music video for the song "Let It," which is included in her first full-length album, "ALPHA." Read on for more details. On October 27, at 1 PM (KST), CL finally unveiled her new music video, "Let It," from latest solo album "ALPHA." It is worth remembering that CL has made plans to release the song's full MV.
MUSIC
CMT

Dan + Shay Tease New Christmas Music

If Brett Young and the Pistol Annies aren’t enough to whet your holiday tune whistle, maybe record-breaking streaming country stars Dan + Shay getting into the mix could solve that problem. Yes, the “10,000 Hours” vocalists have teased that they — within a week — could have some jingle songs in the offing.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Reveals Why She Was Taking Pictures Of Adele At A Recent Lakers Game & Teases New Music

Saweetie was seen recently snapping pics with Adele at a Lakers game and we now know why as she talks new music and more in this EXCLUSIVE interview!. Rapper and queen of the nail art, Saweetie, 28, was recently seen kicking off the Lakers’ NBA season next to none other than Adele, 33! While we were all hoping the sighting means the two were chatting about a future collaboration, something the rapper herself said she’d be into, we found out the meaning behind the photo moment. “That would be really cool, but I just got this new hobby,” Saweetie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while attending Audacy’s 8th annual “We Can Survive” benefit concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.
NBA
metalinjection

Watch SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor In New Horror Anthology Bad Candy

Bad Candy is out now, and you really need to celebrate your Halloween by watching it! Bad Candy is a Halloween-themed horror anthology starring Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor as DJ Chilly Billy and Zach Galligan of Gremlins fame as DJ Paul. Together, the duo shares the stories of supernatural tales from years gone by and the horrifying paranormal encounters that led many to a grim end.
MOVIES
wirx.com

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson scheduled spoken word tour for 2022

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a U.S. spoken word tour for 2022. The outing is set to kick off January 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will wrap up March 12 in Las Vegas, followed shortly thereafter by a run through Canada. For the uninitiated, Dickinson’s spoken word...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Slipknot Appear To Have Launched A Cryptic New Teaser Site

Slipknot have been promising to pull out all the stops at this coming weekend’s ‘Knotfest Los Angeles‘ and it seems a new track from their upcoming seventh studio album might be among their plans. The group wrote and recorded that outing during the pandemic and have previously indicated that new material would be arriving before the year’s end.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy