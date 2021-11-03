CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eversource Energy (ES) Misses Q3 EPS by 23c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Investopedia

Berkshire Hathaway Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Berkshire Hathaway beat analysts' expectations on earnings and revenues but missed on operating earnings. Gains on its investment portfolio were down YOY, but operating earnings from all segments except insurance were up. Insurance posted a larger underwriting loss than in Q3 2020. Revenues increased YOY across business segments, reflecting the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Revlon (REV) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.60

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enbridge (ENB) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Misses Q3 EPS by 56c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Magna International (MGA) Misses Q3 EPS by 103c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

