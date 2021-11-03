Eversource Energy (ES) Misses Q3 EPS by 23c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO