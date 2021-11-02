CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting Panel Advances Congressional, Senate Maps

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Michigan’s redistricting commission has overwhelmingly voted to advance proposed congressional and state Senate maps to the final stage...

Marietta Daily Journal

Senate redistricting map clears Georgia committee

(The Center Square) – Georgia's Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee approved a new state Senate district map Friday that has received mounting criticism. The proposed map received an F grade from Princeton analysts, and Democrats said it did not account for all of the majority-minority districts required by law. Republican committee members accused the outside analysts of being partisan and leaning left and fended off all of the other criticism.
GovExec.com

Senate Panel Advances Labor Authority Nominees

A Senate panel on Wednesday voted 6-5 along party lines to advance President Biden’s nominees to lead the Federal Labor Relations Authority toward a vote by the full chamber. In August, Biden renominated current FLRA Chairman Ernest DuBester for a new term at the helm of the agency, and nominated...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
