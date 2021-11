A new Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is available now at hoosieragtoday.com and it features Jim Camberato, Purdue Extension Soil Fertility Specialist. In it, we tackle the hot topic of fertilizer prices. Camberato says, generally, fertilizer costs are about a 1/3 of the crop budget under normal circumstances. It will be a lot more for the ’22 crop.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO