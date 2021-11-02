Barclays Starts Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) at Equalweight

Berenberg analyst Sunil Rajgopal initiates coverage on GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $99.00. The analyst comments "GoDaddy is a SaaS-based web development platform that offers solutions designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses to create and grow their online presence. Founded in 1997, it is a global market leader in the domain name registration space with more than 82m domains under management (December 2020) and more than 22% of the ~371m (September 2020) domain names registered worldwide. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and USD99 price target, implying ~42% upside."

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO