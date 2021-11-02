CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Latest: Bregman remains 7th in Astros batting order

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwtHE_0ckULQJG00
World Series Baseball Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a RBI-double during the second inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

___

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

___

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Martín Maldonado
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
MLB

The latest Justin Verlander rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right-hander Justin Verlander, who is a free agent. Read all about Verlander here. Oct. 7: Astros will 'probably' extend QO to JV, per Crane. Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will "probably" extend a qualifying offer to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
papercitymag.com

Alex Bregman, the Astros’ New Shortstop — One Solution to Carlos Correa’s Impending Departure is Intriguing

Alex Bregman knows the Astros can win with defense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Walking out of the Visitors Clubhouse at Truist Field, Alex Bregman wears a hip fedora hat with designer shades pushed up on his head. When he stops to talk to reporters waiting in the corridor, he flips down the shades to combat the blindingly bright TV camera lights, grinning all the way. At this moment, it sure looks like Alex Bregman’s swagger is back.
MLB
andthevalleyshook.com

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros Go For Second World Series

Former LSU All-American shortstop Alex Bregman goes for his second World Series championship as his Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves. Bregman and the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in six games to capture the American League pennant. This is Houston’s third trip to the World Series in the past five years; the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for the title in 2017, but lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Solomon: Astros better find their bats, or World Series will be quick

The Astros did what the Astros do. They lost Game 1 of the World Series. Now, the question is will they rebound as they did in 2017 or come up short as was the case in 2019. Remember, there is no such thing as momentum in sports. Surely you have...
MLB
chatsports.com

Astros' Bats Catch Fire As Houston Wins Game 2 to Even Series

One night after being stymied by the Braves' bullpen, the Astros' vaunted offense finally came to life. Houston tagged Atlanta starter Max Fried for five runs in the first two innings and never looked back, winning Wednesday's Game 2 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece. Alex...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Astros need Alex Bregman to find his swing

Alex Bregman walked out of the batting cage, immediately made his way toward a video tablet and studied Alex Bregman. His body and motion. Everything that goes into one of the most difficult actions in sports. Then the Astros’ third baseman, who entered Game 2 of the World Series with...
MLB
1037thegame.com

Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman Seeks 2nd World Series with Astros

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman begins his quest for a second World Series ring when the Houston Astros open the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minute Maid Park. Bregman and the Astros are appearing in their third World...
MLB
Tacoma News Tribune

The Latest: Astros, Braves fail to score in first inning

The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):. Finally, a scoreless first inning in the World Series. The Astros and Braves both failed to score in the opening frame of Game 3 at Truist Park, breaking a streak of seven straight games going back to last year’s Rays-Dodgers Series in which the first inning produced at least one run.
MLB
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy