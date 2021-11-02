Bugatti Rimac JV now up and running

It’s rare for water toys to be the standout feature of an explorer yacht, but that might just be the case with Tillberg Design of Sweden’s new concept. The Scandinavian studio has unveiled a 197-footer penned in partnership with Laurent Giles Naval Architects that is brimming with an array of gear for thrillseekers, including beach buggies, snowmobiles, amphibious vehicles, subs and, of course, a few tenders. The vessel goes by the name of Mimer and is no slouch, either; fitting, since its moniker is taken from Norse mythology and is synonymous with knowledge and wisdom. The yacht is designed to impart the...

