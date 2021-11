Kim Cattrall has been cast in the comedy series “How I Met Your Father” at Hulu, Variety has confirmed. The show is considered a sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO