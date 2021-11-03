Watch our Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree

You've been warned... a new era of Oliver Tree is upon us and we're speaking with him in an exclusive Audacy Check In.

Following the success of his 2020 album Life Is Beautiful , Oliver returned with the single "Life Goes On" in May of 2021, and is currently gearing up to head out on his biggest headlining tour yet.

His latest single, “Life Goes On,” has racked up over 340 million global streams to date, with the official music video taking over Oliver's most-viewed spot with over 120 million views. "Life is incredible, bro," Oliver tells Audacy's Bru. "I just got back from the middle east where I've been mixing my country album, 'Cowboy Tears.' It was insane, I went to Morocco, Egypt; I was exploring filming a documentary, and I wrote a feature film. So, I've been busy, I've been creative, more prolific than ever, and I'm feeling inspired."

Aside from gearing up to release his much-anticipated sophomore album, Cowboy Tears , early next year Oliver will be kicking off a tour in February of 2022 as well, hitting the road with support from Sueco and 347aidan. Check out a full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available now at Olivertreemusic.com/tour .

"Basically, I am in the process of hitting all the continents," Oliver explains. "Right now, I'm about to announce a South American tour, and then after that is just Antarctica... hopefully I can hit 100 countries by next year." Although he's aware the only place for him to play on the planet's southernmost continent is an Army base, he's still putting his agent to work on some Metallica-level routing to make it happen. "I'll play my country music down there, they never had a country act," he says.

While addressing a misconception, Oliver may have you questioning the very reality that he lives within. Apparently, hot Cheeto's baths are not a daily ritual for the singer, simply a pleasure he saves to help prepare for performances. "Day to day, I'm a normal, everyday guy," Oliver admits. "Wake up, take a shower, spend about three hours on my hair. Every day is different for me; one day might be writing a screenplay, one day might be filming a documentary in the middle east, one day might be doing some belly dancing... you never know."

Watch our full Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree above, and stay tuned for even more conversations with your favorite artists on Audacy.com/Live .

