CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch our Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncVTK_0ckUKIFD00

You've been warned... a new era of Oliver Tree is upon us and we're speaking with him in an exclusive Audacy Check In.

Following the success of his 2020 album Life Is Beautiful , Oliver returned with the single "Life Goes On" in May of 2021, and is currently gearing up to head out on his biggest headlining tour yet.

His latest single, “Life Goes On,” has racked up over 340 million global streams to date, with the official music video taking over Oliver's most-viewed spot with over 120 million views. "Life is incredible, bro," Oliver tells Audacy's Bru. "I just got back from the middle east where I've been mixing my country album, 'Cowboy Tears.' It was insane, I went to Morocco, Egypt; I was exploring filming a documentary, and I wrote a feature film. So, I've been busy, I've been creative, more prolific than ever, and I'm feeling inspired."

Aside from gearing up to release his much-anticipated sophomore album, Cowboy Tears , early next year Oliver will be kicking off a tour in February of 2022 as well, hitting the road with support from Sueco and 347aidan. Check out a full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available now at Olivertreemusic.com/tour .

"Basically, I am in the process of hitting all the continents," Oliver explains. "Right now, I'm about to announce a South American tour, and then after that is just Antarctica... hopefully I can hit 100 countries by next year." Although he's aware the only place for him to play on the planet's southernmost continent is an Army base, he's still putting his agent to work on some Metallica-level routing to make it happen. "I'll play my country music down there, they never had a country act," he says.

While addressing a misconception, Oliver may have you questioning the very reality that he lives within. Apparently, hot Cheeto's baths are not a daily ritual for the singer, simply a pleasure he saves to help prepare for performances. "Day to day, I'm a normal, everyday guy," Oliver admits. "Wake up, take a shower, spend about three hours on my hair. Every day is different for me; one day might be writing a screenplay, one day might be filming a documentary in the middle east, one day might be doing some belly dancing... you never know."

Watch our full Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree above, and stay tuned for even more conversations with your favorite artists on Audacy.com/Live .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
relix

Check Out Our October/November 2021 Digital Sampler

The Stews formed in the fall of 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Their sound takes inspiration from a plethora of styles, genres and moods. Featuring Preston Hall (lead vocals, lead guitar), Blake Dobbs (rhythm guitar), Bennett Baugus (bass) and Wyatt Griffith (drums, backing vocals). Rob Massard. “I Hang on Every Moment”
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Tree
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
Next Avenue

Is There Big Money in Your Vinyl Records?

'Mighty John, The Record Guy' shares advice on which rock and roll records may be worth a lot and where to sell yours. Odds are, you have some rock and roll vinyl records or might see ones for sale at a yard sale. Wondering whether they're worth much? Some just might have a value of hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But others, not so much.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Box#Olivertreemusic Com#South American#Cheeto
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Egypt
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nic Cupac: Indiana Jones 5 crew member found dead on filming location

A crew member on the fifth Indiana Jones film has reportedly been found dead on a filming location in Morocco. The body of camera operator Nic Cupac, 54, was discovered in his hotel room in Fes in the northeastern parts of the country, The Sun reported.While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, he’s believed to have died of natural causes. Mr Cupac, who also worked on the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars franchises, recently flew to Morocco to start working on the film, where he was tasked with putting the sets together. The crew present...
MOVIES
Audacy

Audacy

45K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy