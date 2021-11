BANGOR – After a few scrums in front of the net, John Bapst field hockey was able to push one past the Oceanside Mariners and they won their preliminary round matchup 1-0. It was scoreless late in the fourth when a scrum in front of the net resulted in a goal for the Crusaders, and their defense was able to hold Oceanside for the entire second half to win 1-0 on Saturday.

