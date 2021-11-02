CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield woman dies after head-on collision on Halloween

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZSYN_0ckUIIJd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that killed a 72-year old on October 31.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on West Bypass at around 8 a.m. when it crossed the median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The passenger in the southbound vehicle, Springfield resident Linda Ward, died at the scene and the two drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The family of the deceased passenger has been notified and the police department is still investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

MoDOT and MSHP team up to help with crash clean-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Next week is Crash Responder Safety Week. Emergency responders and law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to be safe. Lieutenant Jamie Burks of the Republic Police Department stated, “We have had a few (serious crashes) here recently. We have had two fatalities on Highway 60 this year. Those take a significant amount […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Missouri girl hospitalized after rare mercury spill

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri girl is hospitalized and three households have been evacuated after a rare mercury spill. Jen Niswonger of Wentzville first took her four children to the doctor this summer when they all broke out in rashes. Her 11-year-old daughter didn’t get better. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Accident
KOLR10 News

Teenager dies in head-on crash near Purdy, Missouri

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.- A head-on crash in Purdy killed two drivers, one being a male teenager. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 37. The report says a Chevy Cruz crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on. The driver of the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Ozark woman charged in the May death of 21-year-old Mercedes Luna

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- An Ozark woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old Mercedes Luna in Rogersville in May. Court records say 55-year-old Marjorie Dewitt has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. On November […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
926
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy