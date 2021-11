Christian County Treasurer Walter Cummings has announced he intends to seek the office of county clerk in the 2022 election. Cummings has served as the county treasurer since 2006 with his announcement stating he has been responsible for managing over $16 million in tax money each year. He said that money should be managed by someone with the proper education, financial skills, and professional experience to use the funds in an efficient, responsible, and accountable manner.

