Combat Sports

Jordan Oliver Confirms Release From MLW

By Jeremy Lambert
 5 days ago

Jordan Oliver is officially a free agent. On October 29, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported that MLW had released Jordan Oliver from his contract. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Oliver confirmed his free agent status. Oliver was attacked by...

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Reportedly Releases Another Wrestler

MLW has reportedly released Jordan Oliver. Oliver was released on Wednesday of this week, according to PWInsider. Oliver was attacked by 5150 in the parking lot of the 2300 Arena on MLW Fusion this month, and it appears this was his exit from the MLW storylines. The 22 year old...
411mania.com

MLW Releases Full Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Match

– MLW has released the full Title vs. Title match between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone at MLW Fightland 2021. The match took place earlier this month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. The full match video is available below:
411mania.com

MLW Releases Full Middleweight Championship Match From Fightland

MLW has released the unedited Middleweight Championship match from their Fightland show that took place earlier this month. You can see the video below of the match, which saw Myron Reed defend the title against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis. The match was one of two from the event that aired...
Fightful

Mance Warner Released By MLW

MLW has released another talent. According to SEScoops, Mance Warner has been released by Major League Wrestling. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was able to confirm the news. In October it was reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that Mance Warner asked for his release from MLW (later confirmed by Mance to Wrestling Inc.), but MLW denied his request. It was also noted that his deal was set to expire at the end of January 2022.
wrestlinginc.com

Top MLW Star Comments On Mass ROH Releases

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former MLW Middleweight Champion and former AAW Heritage Champion Myron Reed. Reed is set to compete in AAW’s Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament this weekend. Last time Reed was in the tournament, he lost to Josh Alexander in the semifinals. He discussed how he will fare in this year’s tournament.
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Reportedly Releases Multiple Wrestlers As Part Of New Company Edict

MLW has reportedly released three wrestlers, according to PWInsider. The following wrestlers have been released: Beastman, who just debuted at the Fightland taping; Bu Ku Dao, who was signed in late 2020; Leo Brien, who was signed in February 2021. MLW has not publicly announced the releases, but word is...
Fightful

Tom Lawlor Confirms Free Agent Status, Thanks MLW

Tom Lawlor is officially a free agent. Lawlor took to social media to confirm that his contract with MLW has expired, officially making him a free agent. Lawlor originally signed a multi-year deal with MLW in 2019. Fightful Select first reported the news that Lawlor's deal would be expired before...
Fightful

Gnarls Gavin Signs With MLW

A new name is coming to MLW. Major League Wrestling announced that Gnarls Gavin has signed with the promotion. Gavin will make his debut at MLW War Chamber on November 6. No opponent was announced. From MLW:. MLW today announced Gnarls Garvin has signed with MLW and will make his...
Fightful

EJ Nduka Names Davey Richards, Jacob Fatu, Hammerstone, And More As Dream Opponents In MLW

EJ Nduka wants to mix it up with the top names in MLW. EJ Nduka was signed to MLW sight unseen. Prior to that, he was involved in the WWE Performance Center system, having an opportunity to learn from names like Matt Bloom, Triple H, and occasionally special guests like The Undertaker. While experiences like this are invaluable, EJ is ready to grow his game by way of “on-the-job learning” in the MLW ring.
Fightful

Wrestling World Reacts To Latest Round Of WWE Releases

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, WWE released 18 talents from their contracts. Some of the names include former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax, former NXT Champions Karrion Kross and Keith Lee, and recent signings such as Franky Monet and Harry Smith. The full list of releases can be seen here.
Fightful

WWE Trademarks Variant Of Monday Night Raw Star's Ring Name

WWE has filed for a new trademark. On November 1, 2021, WWE submitted an application with the USPTO to trademark 'Veer Mahaan' for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Fightful

Report: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O'Reilly To Work WWE Dark Match

Two top NXT stars are reportedly working on the main roster. According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly are set to work a dark match ahead of Friday's WWE SmackDown in Evansville. Fightful has confirmed the report. Gargano and O'Reilly both wrestled on Tuesday's NXT...
Fightful

Xavier Woods Is Proud To Be King, Mandy Rose Talks Title Win, Updated AEW Rankings

Here's your fight size update for Friday, November 5, 2021:. - Speaking to Courier & Press, Xavier Woods talked about what being King of the Ring means to him. Being King of the Ring is something that I've wanted for the longest time. I want to be on top of the mountain and to me, the King of the Ring as the mountain-top makes the most logical sense. I was into King Arthur and all medieval things as a kid and still am. I always noticed that when fights would break out kings had champions who fought for them. That showed me that being king is most important, so that's how it's always been burned in my brain. And it's just it's something that's very fun. I always remember older Kings of the Ring and what they did with it, whether it's crazy or not, it's still interesting.
Fightful

WWE Producer List, October 22-29: Becky/Charlotte Segment, Great Matches, Jimmy Wang Yang. Petey Williams

Fightful Select is learning how the sauce is made. Fightful Select has learned producers for several episodes of Raw and Smackdown recently:. - The King Woods segment and Hit Row segments were produced by Shane Helms, with Steve Corino also listed for the Hit Row segment. On the internal run sheets, Top Dolla was not listed for the match, and they were slated to face Jinder Mahal & Shanky.
Fightful

AEW Dark Spoilers For 11/9 (Taped On 11/5)

AEW taped matches for the November 9 episode of AEW Dark on November 5 ahead of AEW Ramapge. Full spoilers (courtesy of @RobertONeill31) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers For 11/9 (Taped On 11/5) - Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego del Sol & Fuego 2) def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo.
Fightful

