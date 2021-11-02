Jordan Oliver Confirms Release From MLW

Here's your fight size update for Friday, November 5, 2021:. - Speaking to Courier & Press, Xavier Woods talked about what being King of the Ring means to him. Being King of the Ring is something that I've wanted for the longest time. I want to be on top of the mountain and to me, the King of the Ring as the mountain-top makes the most logical sense. I was into King Arthur and all medieval things as a kid and still am. I always noticed that when fights would break out kings had champions who fought for them. That showed me that being king is most important, so that's how it's always been burned in my brain. And it's just it's something that's very fun. I always remember older Kings of the Ring and what they did with it, whether it's crazy or not, it's still interesting.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO