Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: One catch Monday

Just over a week ago, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from the football. “These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO