News broke on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams are seeking a trade for receiver DeSean Jackson, which is GREAT news for the 20 percent of Rams fans who voted to see Tutu Atwell replace him in the lineup. Whether or not fans would prefer DeSean or Tutu was one of 12 questions that I posed to Rams fans earlier this week and it turns out it wasn’t the only query that carries even more relevance as we head into Week 8’s game against the Houston Texans.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO