Can't afford a Tesla? This NC State startup wants to convert your gas guzzler.

A few weeks ago, I drove by an empty lot that I drive by frequently. It’s around the corner from my house, but it finally caught my eye for some reason. I grew up in the 80s, and that corner planter area just screamed gas station. Most newer gas stations are bigger and aren’t oriented catty-corner to the street, but corner stores that literally faced the corner were a lot more common 3 or 4 decades ago, so it became pretty obvious what was once there. Here’s an example of a surviving corner store elsewhere in the area:
