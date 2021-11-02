CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Can't afford a Tesla? This NC State startup wants to convert your gas guzzler.

By Lauren Ohnesorge
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of dropping tens of thousands of dollars extra on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Why We Can’t Treat EV Charging Like Gas Stations

A few weeks ago, I drove by an empty lot that I drive by frequently. It’s around the corner from my house, but it finally caught my eye for some reason. I grew up in the 80s, and that corner planter area just screamed gas station. Most newer gas stations are bigger and aren’t oriented catty-corner to the street, but corner stores that literally faced the corner were a lot more common 3 or 4 decades ago, so it became pretty obvious what was once there. Here’s an example of a surviving corner store elsewhere in the area:
CARS
bizjournals

NC State's departing leader for entrepreneurship offers startup advice

Lewis Sheats, longtime assistant vice provost for entrepreneurship and executive director of the entrepreneurship clinic at N.C. State, has been hired as director of the Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship, part of the Richard A Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University. While Sheats, who's been at N.C. State for...
ECONOMY
wraltechwire.com

NC Biotech Center helps fuels state’s startup ecosystem

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The North Carolina Biotechnology Center has played a vital role in helping launch new companies affiliated with Duke and other universities across the state and in supporting their growth and development. NCBiotech has provided loans totaling $9.25 million to support 39 Duke spinout companies over the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Startup
bizjournals

The Funded: NerdWallet's stock soared 57% in its Wall Street debut, while another San Francisco startup prepared for its own IPO

The two San Francisco startups joined the stampede of Bay Area companies that have either already hit the public markets this year or are making their way there. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kiss951.com

NC State Startup Creates A Way To Convert Your Gas Vehicle To Electric

Do you want to do your part to help the environment and get rid of that gas guzzler? We get it. But Tesla’s are pricey and just not practical for average Americans. But what if instead of going into debt to purchase a Tesla you could convert your current gas vehicle to electric? A startup company out of N.C. State University is trying to do just that. The company, Flux Hybrids, is currently aimed at fleet vehicles but the concept works with any vehicle.
CARS
country1037fm.com

NC State Startup Creates A Way To Convert Your Gas Vehicle To Electric

Do you want to do your part to help the environment and get rid of that gas guzzler? We get it. But Tesla’s are pricey and just not practical for average Americans. But what if instead of going into debt to purchase a Tesla you could convert your current gas vehicle to electric? A startup company out of N.C. State University is trying to do just that. The company, Flux Hybrids, is currently aimed at fleet vehicles but the concept works with any vehicle.
CARS
bizjournals

NC State's departing leader for entrepreneurship offers startup advice

Lewis Sheats, longtime assistant vice provost for entrepreneurship and executive director of the entrepreneurship clinic at N.C. State, has been hired as director of the Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship, part of the Richard A Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University. While Sheats, who's been at N.C. State for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy