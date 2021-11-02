Can't afford a Tesla? This NC State startup wants to convert your gas guzzler.

Do you want to do your part to help the environment and get rid of that gas guzzler? We get it. But Tesla’s are pricey and just not practical for average Americans. But what if instead of going into debt to purchase a Tesla you could convert your current gas vehicle to electric? A startup company out of N.C. State University is trying to do just that. The company, Flux Hybrids, is currently aimed at fleet vehicles but the concept works with any vehicle.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO