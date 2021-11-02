Kratos, Aloy and Nathan Drake star in new Champion’s League ad

Unless you just haven’t been watching movies for the last four years, you’ll know that Tom Holland is becoming a mega star. Ever since he was cast as Peter Parker, or Spider-Man, in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, he’s been riding on the upward hill to stardom. On top of being in several Marvel movies, the guy has been starring in more movies that really showcase his acting abilities. Last year, he was starred in three movies that were quite the opposite of his famous Peter Parker role. Check out Tom Holland’s performance in The Devil All the Time was enough to convince me that he can carry a serious role. I mean, that movie was all kinds of serious in a more twisted fashion, but Tom Holland was good. Like, really good. He stepped it up even further with crime drama Cherry, where he plays an Army veteran suffering from PTSD, and dystopian action flick Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley. Both of those movies didn’t get the best critical reception, but his performance was praised in both of them. The good thing about his acting is that even if the movie is forgettable, he can still deliver on his performance.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO