Three-time BAFTA Award nominee and beloved director, actor, and author Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Happy Prince) is bringing a new screenplay to life with the upcoming film, Lost and Found in Paris. The story is to be based on Everett’s real-life experiences and will be the second film that he will serve as both writer and director for following The Happy Prince. Starring in the film will be Kit Clarke (Get Even, Leonardo) as a younger version of Everett, as well as two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich) and BAFTA winner Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient). Everett will also be joining the cast in a supporting role for the film.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO