Kaia Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to High-Quality MSK Care

Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced an expansion to Greenway Care Coordination Services (GCCS), the company’s care management solution. GCCS enables providers to monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and services. Offered in partnership with MD Revolution, Greenway will add to its chronic care management (CCM) services to also offer remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities via the RevUp Care Hub and compatible devices, providing its ambulatory care clients with greater insight into their patients’ health. This RPM data is available with seamless integration into the electronic health record (EHR), allowing for more proactive care by leveraging objective data and trend analysis. The solution also includes clinical monitoring services, integrated care documentation, automated claims creation, and full-service marketing and enrollment services – resulting in more enrollments and faster reimbursement.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO