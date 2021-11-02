CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaia Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to High-Quality MSK Care

By Deborah Overman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaia Health unveils a reportedly industry-first partnership with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy to further extend access to high-quality care for musculoskeletal (MSK) patients by delivering physical therapy to a patient’s doorstep. This unique online-offline partnership will expand access to care for more members, including high-risk patients, and advance the...

Related
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FierceHealthcare

Kaiser Permanente's hospital-at-home push prioritizes savings over high-quality care, nurses union says

Kaiser Permanente has been among the more vocal champions of hospital-at-home programs over the last several months. In May, the California system headlined a $100 million strategic investment into at-home acute care company Medically Home and, along with Mayo Clinic, announced it would be massively scaling up its early deployments of the startup’s services across its markets.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Cigna Taps MDLIVE to Expand Virtual Care Access to 'Millions of People'

The program launches in January 2022 and will be available to all Cigna customers enrolled in employer-sponsored plans. Cigna Health Plan's Evernorth subsidiary announced Tuesday that it will leverage itsrecently acquired MDLIVE telehealth platform to expand virtual care to "millions of customers." The clinical services offered will include digital-first primary,...
HEALTH
MedCity News

Kaia Health adds in-person physical therapy through partnership

As digital health companies add musculoskeletal care services to their platforms, Kaia Health is looking to do something different by bringing care into patients’ homes. The company recently struck a partnership with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy to let patients schedule in-person appointments at their home or workplace. Luna, which is...
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Health tech startup HeartVoice expands to chronic disease care

HeartVoice, a health tech startup in Singapore, has acquired Integrated Wellness Clinic in Novena Specialist Centre and formed a new entity offering preventive healthcare solutions. A joint venture between Japanese medical device maker OMRON Healthcare and Singapore-based financial medical technology firm iAPPS Health Group, HeartVoice offers a range of medical...
HEALTH
Morganton News Herald

Hospital recognized for quality stroke care

UNC Health Blue Ridge has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on...
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Health care practice receives funding from private equity firm to expand

A direct care practice called PeopleOne Health has received $8 million in Series A funding from Claritas Health Ventures that will be used to expand the number of practices in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The practice has four offices, including Altoona and Pittsburgh. But it plans with Claritas' investment to have...
HEALTH SERVICES
mibiz.com

$15M donation to expand Calvin University health care education, partnerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Forming a new school with the backing of a $15 million gift from an anonymous donor will enable Calvin University to elevate academic programs in health care. Programs that are now spread across several departments at the Grand Rapids-based Christian liberal arts college will become part of the planned School of Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
VentureBeat

Newly released metrics analyze digital access to health care

Socially Determined, a Washington, DC-based startup, has released a new metric to help measure the role of digital access in medical outcomes. This builds on the company’s existing portfolio of tools for connecting socioeconomic metrics to health care. More accurate, timely, and granular information is helping insurance providers, hospitals, and government organizations identify and rectify bottlenecks to better health programs.
HEALTH
aithority.com

Greenway Health Expands Partnership with MD Revolution, Bringing Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities to Ambulatory Care Providers

Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced an expansion to Greenway Care Coordination Services (GCCS), the company’s care management solution. GCCS enables providers to monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and services. Offered in partnership with MD Revolution, Greenway will add to its chronic care management (CCM) services to also offer remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities via the RevUp Care Hub and compatible devices, providing its ambulatory care clients with greater insight into their patients’ health. This RPM data is available with seamless integration into the electronic health record (EHR), allowing for more proactive care by leveraging objective data and trend analysis. The solution also includes clinical monitoring services, integrated care documentation, automated claims creation, and full-service marketing and enrollment services – resulting in more enrollments and faster reimbursement.
HEALTH
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall Health expands pediatric care in Teays Valley

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Expanded pediatric specialty care is now available at Marshall Health — Teays Valley, according to a news release from Marshall Health. Pediatric allergy and immunology, endocrinology, nephrology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics will outfit a new pediatric sub-specialty clinic on the second floor of Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Stamford Health, Columbia U partner on heart care

Stamford (Conn.) Health announced Nov. 4 a new partnership with New York City-based Columbia University, offering treatment and expertise from five of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s heart surgeons. Surgeons will see patients at Stamford Health and operate, both scheduled and emergency procedures, on those patients at Stamford Hospital. Participating...
STAMFORD, CT
The Laker/Lutz News

Celebrating Quality of Life During National Hospice and Home Health Care Month

November is National Hospice and Home Health Care Month, and there’s much to recognize and celebrate at Gulfside Healthcare Services. The Land O’ Lakes-based nonprofit has been providing end-of-life hospice and palliative care services to local residents and families for over 32 years, and since April 2019, home health care with skilled nursing for patients needing short-term rehabilitative care.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WWEEK

Oregon Health Authority Says Unhealthy Care Provider Can’t Expand

The Oregon Health Authority has slapped the hands of Trillium Community Health Plan, a Eugene-based for-profit coordinated care organization that’s fought hard to break into the metro-area market for the Oregon Health Plan. Trillium won a hard-fought, four-year contract with OHA to serve the local market last year, over the...
PORTLAND, OR
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Expands Coverage for Telehealth in Mental Health Care

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is making it easier for healthcare providers to use telehealth – including the telephone – to deliver mental health and substance abuse care to patients in their homes. — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is expanding coverage for the use of telehealth technology in underserved areas and for the delivery of mental health services.
MENTAL HEALTH

