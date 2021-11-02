CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogwai are recruiting Glasgow fans for an upcoming film project

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMogwai are seeking out fans in their batting grounds of Glasgow, Scotland to take part in an upcoming film project, asking those attending this weekend’s gig in the city to make themselves known. The band are set to perform at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall this Sunday (November 7),...

Related
The Tab

Movies you didn’t know were filmed in Glasgow

When you typically think of the film industry and where films are made, your mind might automatically go to the big guns: New York, London, Beijing, and Los Angeles in particular. It’s not a stupid thing to believe either – many famous faces in the film industry are based in Los Angeles, and the weather is consistently light, meaning production companies can film for longer with consistency. (There is nothing worse for a location shoot than rain during a scene set in August!) And let’s be honest, we’ve all seen and heard of those stories of the hopeful actor moving to the big city for their big break, where they meet an exec whom, with a fat cigar in their mouth and a whisky in hand, says they’re ‘gonna be a big star!’.
MOVIES
NME

The Anchoress announces UK spring tour for 2022

The Anchoress has announced a UK tour set to take place in spring 2022 – see the full list of tour dates below. Back in August, the singer (real name Catherine Anne Davies) cancelled the remaining dates of her 2021 tour following medical advice from her doctor. She has now...
NME

Yungblud hits back at accusations of miming guitar performance

Yungblud has hit back at accusations that he mimed playing the guitar at a concert. A Twitter user reposted a TikTok video on Wednesday (November 3) which shows Yungblud playing the guitar during a recent performance. The user tweeted “guitars not even plugged in for fucks sake”. Earlier today, Yungblud...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Stuart Braithwaite
Person
Ghetts
NME

Baby Queen now has a gaming music show through BBC Sounds

Baby Queen has released the first volume of her new show, Gameplay With Baby Queen, which is available through BBC Sounds. The new show features soundtracks from games chosen by Baby Queen, with the first volume available now on the BBC Sounds website, and it features tracks from The Legend Of Zelda, Sable, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Each volume will run for an hour, and will be available online for 30 days after broadcast. The second volume “Power up your energy levels” is being broadcast on November 20. The second volume will include tracks from Chrono Trigger, The Last Of Us, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
FIFA
NME

Sunn O))) set to release full BBC Maida Vale session as ‘Metta, Benevolence’

Sunn O))) have announced an unabridged release of their 2019 session performed at the BBC’s iconic Maida Vale Studios, for which they were joined by Swedish multi-hyphenate Anna Von Hausswolff. The renowned drone-metallers performed their three-song set – comprising ‘Pyroclasts F’, ‘Pyroclasts C#’ and ‘Troubled Air’ – on Mary Anne...
ROCK MUSIC
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
NME

Watch Bring Me The Horizon play intimate LA Whiskey A Go Go show with Yungblud

Bring Me The Horizon played an intimate show at Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles earlier this week – you can see footage from the gig below. Ahead of their performance at Knotfest Los Angeles tonight (November 5), the Sheffield band put on a special warm-up gig at the 500-capacity Whiskey A Go Go on Wednesday (November 3).
MUSIC
Fort Bend Herald

Film projects are plentiful for Richmond actress Ava Torres

It was a Thursday afternoon when a photo depicting Ava Torres’ smiling face with the superimposed word “BOOKED!” appeared in people’s social media feeds. Not too long after, the 10-year-old Richmond actress and her mother headed for Oklahoma so Torres could shoot her scenes for the feature film “The Quest for Tom Sawyer’s Gold.”
RICHMOND, TX
Time Out Global

7 eco-friendly businesses and projects we really rate in Glasgow

Finally, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, COP26 kicks off in Scotland this weekend. The leading global forum on climate change feels more urgent and crucial than ever. And so it’s only right that world leaders are gathering to review their emissions targets – and (hopefully) halt the climate emergency in its tracks.
ENVIRONMENT
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Upcoming Project Reportedly Pushed Back

Hopefully, we won't have to wait that long for the actual show to drop on Disney+. The Star Wars franchise is alive and well thanks to Lucasfilm's decision to expand the universe via Disney+. So far, the production company has been keeping fans pleased with the MandoVerse but in the coming years, the franchise will be taking a different direction with more projects set before the events of The Mandalorian on its way. Next year, fans can expect shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka, as well as the third season of The Mandalorian to hit Disney's namesake streaming service.
MOVIES
Billboard

ABBA Come to (Virtual) Life in First-Look 'Voyage' Concert Trailer

The Swedish pop legends also released more tickets for next year's concert series on Thursday (Nov. 4). ABBA dropped the first look at the slick digital avatars who will take the stage for their 2022 "Voyage" concert series on Thursday (Nov. 4) and released more tickets for the events. The high-energy 20-second trailer finds the Swedish pop uberstars -- Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad -- rocking the stage in glowing, Tron-like suits on a giant stage filled with digital neon pyramids as they dance along to their 1978 Europop ditty "Summer Night City."
THEATER & DANCE
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Nic Cupac: Indiana Jones 5 crew member found dead on filming location

A crew member on the fifth Indiana Jones film has reportedly been found dead on a filming location in Morocco. The body of camera operator Nic Cupac, 54, was discovered in his hotel room in Fes in the northeastern parts of the country, The Sun reported.While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, he’s believed to have died of natural causes. Mr Cupac, who also worked on the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars franchises, recently flew to Morocco to start working on the film, where he was tasked with putting the sets together. The crew present...
MOVIES

