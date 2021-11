PlattPointe Capital recently arranged a $5 millionbridge loan for the acquisition of a Walgreens in Tampa, Florida. The Sponsor was in the process of combining two portfolios of properties using a CMBS loan that would be held in a Delaware Statutory Trust. One portfolio had 5 properties and the other a single Walgreens. Due to complications with the two side’s due diligence timing, a bridge loan was requested by the Sponsor for the singe asset to buy time to complete the CMBS loan. PlattPointe Capital was brought into the deal to identify a bridge lending debt fund.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO