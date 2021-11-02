CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate; requires all patrons to wear masks

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuwWU_0ckUEprQ00

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced November 2 it is dropping its mandate on COVID-19 vaccines and proof of negative test, but will still require all patrons attending shows to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

According to a news release from the WAC, the first show with updated protocols in place is A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj on Monday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

The release says protocols have been updated in response to the downward trend of new cases along with the increasing percentage of vaccinations within the region.

Hamilton tickets on sale November 18 for Walton Arts Center performances

The protocols will remain in place for future performances, however they are subject to change based on public health guidelines or applicable laws, according to the release.

Visit the WAC’s website to stay informed about its COIVD-19 protocols.

The WAC says it will also continue taking additional health and safety precautions including:

  • Electrostatic fogging of public spaces before performances
  • Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing high-contact surfaces
  • 4x hourly air exchanges with MERV 11 air filters
  • Cashless concessions
  • Coat check is currently not available
  • Full-time staff are vaccinated
  • All crew, staff or volunteers working a show, regardless of their vaccination status, must be tested and masked
Holidaze returning to Fayetteville with 2 locations — naughty & nice

Patrons attending the Friday, November 5, Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performance of Mozart and Beethoven will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination status and wear a mask while in the venue.

Ticketholders who have questions about these protocols can contact the WAC Box Office at (479) 443-5600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Public Library, Canopy NWA collect supplies for incoming refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library teamed up with Canopy NWA to welcome refugees coming to Northwest Arkansas. The library served as a drop-off location for supplies Saturday. A variety of kits were put together to meet the needs of those relocating to the area. Volunteer coordinator with Canopy NWA, Mariah Green said […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington Regional extends visiting hours, will allow additional visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy to extend visiting hours and increase the number of additional visitors for some patients. All visitors will still be required to wear masks while on the hospital campus, pass a coronavirus screening, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer, according to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 partnering with The Cancer Challenge to help raise money to fight cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with the Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to help fight the battle against cancer. Beginning at 5 a.m. on November 9, live coverage will begin on KNWA Today. There will be many ways to donate. CALL 479-273-3172 TEXT CANCERNWA to 44321 VISIT cancerchallenge.com IN PERSON […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy