Wild Rift: Free Arcane Jinx and Arcane Vi Preview

The World Is on the Verge of a Social Crisis in Arcane’s Final Trailer. The League of Legends World Finals are upon us, and so is the release of Arcane. Netflix has now debuted the final trailer for the first-ever adaptation of the popular MOBA game. Unlike its predecessors, the new video expands the world where the story of Vi and Jinx takes place. For instance, we see a massive division between an upper part of the world, inhabited by rich people, and a gloom underworld filled with resentful citizens. While once there was harmony in a society that existed as a united tribe, now the social groups are taking on each other. Amid all this, Vi — voiced by Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld — has finally found her missing sister, but their encounter might go differently than expected.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO