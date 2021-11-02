CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wild Rift: Free Arcane Jinx and Arcane Vi Preview

By Terry Oh
 5 days ago
To accompany the television show, Wild Rift is giving players free Arcane skins. Simply log into the game during the event times to acquire Wild Rift Arcane Jinx and Vi. Though the champion skins are rather simple, they reflect the television show’s iterations of the characters perfectly. As free skins, do...

Wild Rift Best OP Builds

Greetings summoners. With patch 2.5 having been out for a cool while, ProGuides analyst Kerxx provided some insight to some of the mathematically tested builds in Wild Rift. The builds provided are for Veigar, Lucian, Fiora, Renekton, and Rakan. Covering a single champion for each lane, here are some powerful builds for some outstanding picks in Wild Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
The Wild Rift Patch 2.5 Dilemma

The community was pretty upset over the release of patch 2.5. From a delayed patch drop, poorly presently preview, and increased issues with connectivity, Wild Rift developers definitely disappointed many players with the most recent patch. A lot of the complaints were a result of poor timing on Riot’s part. 2.5 definitely improved the game, but the unfortunate errors and miscommunications resulted in the community losing faith in the development team.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Leaker Says Jinx Skin Coming in League of Legends 'Arcane' Crossover

League of Legends champion Jinx appears to be next in line for a Fortnite skin, according to a prominent Fortnite leaker. The leaker in question, ShiinaBR, tweeted Friday that a skin for Jinx would be revealed next week as a tie-in to the upcoming League of Legends animated Netflix series "Arcane." That series, which is set in the League of Legends universe, is also scheduled to premiere next week — on Nov. 6, to be exact.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

‘Enemy’ music video possibly hints at young Ekko making an appearance in Arcane

We’re only a week away from the release of Riot Games’ highly anticipated Netflix series Arcane, but fans have finally gotten another sneak peek at the story in the music video for the show’s theme song, “Enemy.” Viewers also caught several glimpses of a character that suggests Runeterra’s resident time traveler Ekko might be making a significant appearance in the series.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Arcane: League of Legends Releases Music Video for Netflix Series

Ahead of the release of the Arcane animated series on Netflix next week, Riot Games has released an official music video for the song "Enemy" by Imagine Dragons and JID. The song is the title track for the series, and the music video features characters from the show like Vi and Jinx. It also features other characters and even animated versions of the musicians themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

J.I.D & Imagine Dragons Link Up For "Enemy" Ahead Of Netflix's "Arcane"

League of Legends, a popular online video game, is about to jump into a different arena. Arcane, an animated series set in the League of Legends universe, is set to debut on Netflix on November 6. And just over a week before the series hits the internet, League of Legends has debuted a new song from Arcane's three-part soundtrack.
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Arcane skins for Jinx, Caitlyn in League of Legends revealed

Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is releasing several skins for League champions who will appear in the show. And today, Riot revealed skins for Jinx and Caitlyn based on the way the two characters will appear...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot to drop new Arcane-themed Summoner’s Rift accents, free new skins, and Caitlyn update

As we approach the premiere of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane, fans will get to enjoy some new looks on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends. The developers are bringing plenty of new aspects to connect the game to the show. First, there will be four new skins added to the game for Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, and Jayce that will reflect their looks from the world of Arcane. These skins will be available for free. Similarly, the entire map will be getting a makeover with Arcane-themed accents.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

The World Is on the Verge of a Social Crisis in Arcane’s Final Trailer

The World Is on the Verge of a Social Crisis in Arcane’s Final Trailer. The League of Legends World Finals are upon us, and so is the release of Arcane. Netflix has now debuted the final trailer for the first-ever adaptation of the popular MOBA game. Unlike its predecessors, the new video expands the world where the story of Vi and Jinx takes place. For instance, we see a massive division between an upper part of the world, inhabited by rich people, and a gloom underworld filled with resentful citizens. While once there was harmony in a society that existed as a united tribe, now the social groups are taking on each other. Amid all this, Vi — voiced by Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld — has finally found her missing sister, but their encounter might go differently than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Riot Games launches RiotX Arcane Event for League of Legends and Valorant

League of Legends has always had rich in-game lore with an expansive universe, and Riot Games is taking it to the next level with its new Netflix show Arcane. To celebrate the premiere of Arcane, which releases on November 6, Riot Games is launching the RiotX Arcane Event. It will include festivities for all its flagship games like League of Legends and Valorant. Fans of the two universes can unite with free in-game events and rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RiotX Arcane is a cross-media event for the upcoming 'League of Legends' Netflix show

Riot Games is launching RiotX Arcane, a new event to celebrate the upcoming Arcane League of Legends show from Netflix. The RiotX Arcane tie-in will begin on Nov. 6, the same day as Worlds 2021, and run throughout the month across Riot’s titles. Yes, all of them. From (of course) the seminal League of Legends to the steadily-rising esports attraction that is Valorant, Riot is keen on making Arcane a smash-hit on Netflix. Especially after some choice words from Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot, Reddit team up for exclusive Arcane-inspired crossover

Starting today, League of Legends fans on Reddit will be able to customize their profile on the site with avatars inspired by Arcane. Riot Games is teaming up with Reddit for a crossover surrounding the upcoming animated League Netflix series Arcane. As more episodes of Arcane are released on Netflix and characters get introduced over the next few weeks, Reddit will make more avatars available to select from. The first round of Arcane character avatars on Reddit will launch on Nov. 1, with Vi and Jinx available for your Reddit profile.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Patch 2.5a Tier List: Low Elo

Wild Rift Patch 2.5a focused primarily on preparing the game state heading into the Horizon Cup. Since the game will not receive any more updates for quite a while, understanding the current patch meta is essential to climbing the ranked ladder. This Wild Rift 2.5a Tier List is for the low elo, in essence, for ranks below emerald. Therefore, the champions listed here are ranked according to how strong they are for the average player. The list does not assume players have a full understanding of all the game knowledge and perfect grasp of the champion’s mechanics. There is a separate high elo tier list more catered to that form of critiera, so check that out as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

RiotX Arcane event introduces VALORANT Arcane pass, collectible items, collector set, and new Prime Gaming reward

Arcane fans can look forward to a new VALORANT RiotX Arcane Pass, in-game collectible items, and an Arcane Collector’s Set to celebrate the launch of the new Netflix series. Arcane, the new League of Legends-themed show, is coming to Netflix on Nov. 6. While this is already exciting for League of Legends fans, there’s a lot more content coming to multiple Riot games throughout November.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Arcane Event: What You Need to Know

Riot Games recently announced the RiotX Arcane event taking place across all of their titles, including Valorant. Here's what you need to know. The RiotX Arcane event is a celebration around the release of Arcane, the upcoming Netflix animated series based on League of Legends. It's set to be a month-long event which spans multiple games so no matter your game of choice you'll be able to join in with the action. For Valorant, specifically, players will be able to claim a number of in-game items, leading up to the launch of Episode 3 Act 3. Such rewards include a free RiotX Arcane Pass, and various in-game collectibles.
VIDEO GAMES
