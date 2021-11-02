CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scale Of Content Moderation Is Unfathomable

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 5 days ago

Sometimes it's difficult to get across to people "the scale" part when we talk about the impossibility of content moderation at scale. It's massive. And this is why whenever there's a content moderation decision that you dislike or that you disagree with, you have to realize that it's not personal. It...

Comments / 0

IFLScience

Facebook's Metaverse Is "Dystopian" And Poses "Terrifying Danger" To Humanity, Say Critics

Meta, the name of Facebook’s recent rebrand, is investing billions of dollars into a project that hopes to see the creation of the “Metaverse,” an immersive virtual reality environment in which people can interact with users and the artificial world around them. If you think that this sounds like an idea straight out of the Black Mirror writers' room, you’re not alone — a number of prominent voices have expressed their concerns with the idea.
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
Tech Dirt

NY Times Continues Its Inability To Report Accurately On Section 230 And Content Moderation

Daisuke Wakabayashi is a NY Times business reporter who seems to have a weird blind spot regarding Section 230 and online content moderation. Actually, perhaps "blind spot" isn't the right term for it. Two years ago, he was responsible for the massive full page, front page of the Business Section article falsely claiming that Section 230 was responsible for hate speech online. That's the one* where, infamously, the NY Times had to write a correction that completely undermined the headline of the article:
Tech Dirt

Lessons From The First Internet Ages

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week I'm excited to be participating in an event that the Knight Foundation is putting on, curated by law professors Eric Goldman and Mary Anne Franks, entitled Lessons From the First Internet Ages. The event kicks off with the release of reflections on "the first internet age" from various internet luminaries who were there -- but also, most importantly talking about what they might have done differently. I'm going to have a writeup at some future date on my response to the pieces, but I highly recommend checking them all out. In particular, I'll recommend the pieces by Senator Ron Wyden, Nicole Wong, Brewster Kahle, Vint Cerf, Reid Hoffman, and Tim Berners-Lee. I also think that the interviews Eric Goldman conducted with Matthew Prince and Nirav Tolia were both fascinating.
Tech Dirt

Advertising Is Content: Taskmaster Edition

Many, many years ago on Techdirt, I wrote a lot about the idea of advertising being content (and content being advertising). The general idea was that, without captive audiences any more, you had to make your advertising into really good content that people would actually like, rather than find it annoying and intrusive.
AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
Tech Dirt

Internet Archive Would Like To Know What The Association Of American Publishers Is Hiding

Last year when a bunch of the biggest publishing houses sued the Internet Archive, in the midst of a pandemic, over their digital library program, I was a bit surprised that the announcement about the lawsuit came not from any of the publishers themselves directly, but rather from the Association of American Publishers (AAP), which is officially not a party in the lawsuit. That alone felt a bit... sketchy.
Axios

Social Content Creator

This is not clickbait. We promise. So. You’re a Social Content Creator. Let’s see if we’ve got this right: You move fast. You riff on cultural references and memes that last as long as great sushi. You have a sense of humor. You’re a one-person social machine: you come up with ideas, sell the ideas and execute the ideas. But you also welcome collaboration with other creatives and plussing-up each other’s ideas.
geekwire.com

Microsoft goes deeper into content moderation with Two Hat acquisition

Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a content moderation technology company started in 2012 by a former Disney Interactive application security specialist, Chris Priebe, who saw an opportunity to use artificial intelligence to reduce cyberbullying and other forms of online harassment. Two Hat, based in Kelowna, B.C., already partners with Xbox...
Tech Dirt

The Whole YouTube Radicalizes People Story Doesn't Seem To Have Much Evidence To Back It Up

There seem to be a lot of "myths" about big internet companies that don't stand up to that much scrutiny, even as they're often accepted as common knowledge. There's the idea that Facebook's algorithm remains in place only because it makes Facebook more money (Facebook's own internal research suggests otherwise), or that disinformation goes viral on social media first (a detailed study showed cable news is a much bigger vector of virality).
provincetownindependent.org

Content Creation

I’m glad E.B. White is dead. The New Yorker staff writer and author of Charlotte’s Web famously wrote an impassioned warning against sponsored content in 1976. I wouldn’t want him to see how the genre has evolved. On the home page of the Cape Cod Times, under “More Stories,” you’ll...
Tech Dirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about the valuation of Trump's social network venture:. The fact a company with $300 million felt it necessary to steal free software, pretty much says all that needs to be said. In second place, it's That...
