Pittsfield Township police officer pointed gun at 10-year-old, federal lawsuit says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox asked the following question at a Tuesday protest in Pittsfield Township:...www.mlive.com
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox asked the following question at a Tuesday protest in Pittsfield Township:...www.mlive.com
Lol. The mainstream media sure luvs to point out certain alleged victims' "color" while refusing to point out criminal perpetrators of the same "color". Pittsfield Twp better get on the horn to their big sisters in Ann Arbor on this one before they call the Southern Poverty Law Center and BLM. lol
Comments / 3