Pittsfield Township police officer pointed gun at 10-year-old, federal lawsuit says

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – State police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Hannah Ruiter, 20, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Muskegon area. She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. State police asked anyone with information...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO