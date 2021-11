(Rochester, MN) — A real-world study on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is finding it is closing the effectiveness gap with its counterparts. Research published in the journal “JAMA Network Open” found the vaccine to be 73-point-six-percent effective after evaluating patients within the Mayo Clinic Health System between February and July of this year. This is an improvement in expected effectiveness from the 66% percent tracked earlier this year. Almost nine-thousand patients vaccinated with the J-and-J vaccine and almost 90-thousand unvaccinated were tracked to see how many tested positive for COVID. The same group of researchers conducted a study on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well, with Pfizer over 85-percent effective and Moderna over 93-percent–a fall off from the 94 and 95% expected effectiveness earlier this year.

4 DAYS AGO