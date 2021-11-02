This Week’s New Moon in Scorpio Invites Transformational Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign
In astrology, Scorpio represents transformation, change, elimination, and rebirth. This Scorpio season, in particular, has been focused on immense personal growth, new revelations, and important metamorphosis for us all. Lessons, areas of misalignment, and uncomfortable resistance that we have experienced have quietly revealed what we should remove from our lives in...www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 0