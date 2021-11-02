China Defends Its Fossil Fuel Emissions, Says U.S. Slowed Down Climate Efforts Under Trump
At the U.N. climate conference, Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua spoke about why the nation is so reliant on fossil...www.newsweek.com
At the U.N. climate conference, Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua spoke about why the nation is so reliant on fossil...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0