Fauci Linked to Drug Testing on Beagle Puppies

By Sage Edwards
organiclifestylemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief medical advisor Anthony Fauci has been linked to funding experimental drug testing on Beagle puppies. A lab in Tunisia has infected 44 Beagles with diseases causing parasites, in order to test experimental pharmaceuticals on them. It has also been reported scientists locked the beagles in the desert for...

Rupert Massop
5d ago

what's been done about it. he's still on CNN and every where else telling people what they do with their lives. according to how he sees it.

Yankee.Turncoat
5d ago

Puppies?!? What about the 5 million people he's responsible for killing with his virus he adapted to infect humans so he could sell vaccines?

Overstand
5d ago

This being has a history of experimental practices, Pet puppies and people of the past, As well as in the present, Anyone are anything is open game, Especially for financial gain.

