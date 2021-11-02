CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Price Caps on Insulin, Annual Spending Included in Build Back Better Deal, Schumer Says

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bill will cap out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year and lower the price of insulin from $600 to $35, the Senate Majority Leader...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote

Top Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on a 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, as leaders' long struggle to balance demands from progressives and moderates once again dogged that pillar of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. In a bid to hand him a needed victory, leaders prepared to try pushing an accompanying $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects through the chamber and to his desk. With lawmakers set to leave town for a week’s break, House leaders’ scrambled plans cast a fresh pall over a party that's tried for weeks to find...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KSNT News

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Drug Prices#Medicare Benefits#Democrats#Senate#Americans#Republicans
New York Post

Schumer: Dems have deal on drug pricing in social spending bill

Congressional Democrats have reached agreement on a series of provisions meant to lower the price of prescription drugs that will be added to the $1.75 trillion social spending bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday. “This deal will directly reduce out-of-pocket drug spending for millions of patients every time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wtaq.com

U.S. Senate leader Schumer ‘hopeful’ on drug pricing deal Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he was “hopeful” congressional Democrats and the White House would reach an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices “as early as today.”. “I’ve been working night and day with my colleagues in both chambers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy