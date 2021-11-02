CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 5 days ago

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cerus#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy