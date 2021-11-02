CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Autopsy: Campfire killed Clinton County woman

By Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

BLACK BROOK, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — New York State Police say they’ve completed their investigation into the accidental death of Cynthia L. Smart, 62, in Clinton County.

Police say that on Friday, October 29, troopers and local EMS responded to a residence in the town of Black, where they found Smart’s body. She reportedly suffered extensive burns to her body from a campfire.

Police said that no lifesaving measures were administered upon arrival, Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to the scene, where the victim was then pronounced dead. Her body was then removed and transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH.

An autopsy was conducted at Glens Falls Hospital on Halloween. The cause of death was determined to be severe thermal burns. Based on the investigation and autopsy, Clinton County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau ruled the manner of death as accidental.

