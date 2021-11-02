CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel gives new glimpse of ‘Savage Spider-Man’ with new covers

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics already announced the five-issue series Savage Spider-Man, but now we’ve got new art from Ron Lim and Mark Bagley to see the character variant a bit closer. Announced last week, the series is by Joe Kelly and Gerardo Sandoval. The first issue drops in February 2022. “What...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Ordered a Spider-Man and Batman Crossover to “Cease and Desist”

It’s not every day that Marvel fans and DC fans read the same comic, but it has happened in the past. In a recent wake of news — including delays of numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — Marvel has revealed that a new Spider-Man and Batman crossover comic nearly took place, but a hilarious faux “cease and desist” order stopped the two heroes from sharing the page.
COMICS
Den of Geek

Tom Holland Reveals New MCU Character in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite stirring fans with a debut trailer earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home still seems to have more monumental secrets set to be unleashed before the film’s December arrival. With a multiverse-mired plot now confirmed, theories are rampant over the cadre of returning villains from past iterations and, more notably, the increasing expectation that former big-screen Wall-Crawlers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join star Tom Holland. Consequently, Holland’s story about a scene has further stoked speculation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bagley
cosmicbook.news

Spider-Man vs Doc Ock In New 'No Way Home' Images

More images have been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring a look at the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock as he takes on Tom Holland's Spidey. Empire officially released a still where Doc Ock has Spidey by one of his Octopus suit tentacles, and a subscriber posted pics on Twitter where the article apparently confirms both the Lizard and Sandman, as it's rumored a Multiverse version of the Sinister Six will appear in the flick.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel ‘Iron Man’ Writer Confirmed For New Series

While Marvel fans love Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — which officially launched with Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man (2008) — all of the MCU’s most beloved characters first appeared in Marvel Comics. Relted: Zendaya Spills That Filming ‘Spider-Man’ Was “Difficult” For Boyfriend Tom Holland. Now, it has been confirmed...
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN And TASM Movies Receiving New 4K Releases...Just In Time For SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

We're waiting with bated breath for the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and the hope now is that it will be online in time for either Eternals or Ghostbusters: Afterlife. You'll want to keep checking back here for updates, but in the meantime, we have some news that's bound to increase excitement for the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures threequel. As rumours continue to swirl that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as their respective versions Variants of Peter Parker, both of their Spider-Man franchises are being re-released.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Immaculatum
sirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales New PS4 Trailer Release

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for the PS4 just in time for the holidays. A new trailer was recently released for the spin-off game where the other Spider-Man and sort-of apprentice of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and it focuses more on the PS4 version. Players of the old gen system can enjoy the game in all of its glory minus a few features that are only available on the PS5 system like haptic feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Doctor Octopus Is Ready to Attack in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos

Doctor Octopus is looking ready to attack in some new Spider-Man: No Way Home photos. Empire Magazine has a giant feature today on the upcoming Marvel Studios movie and Alfred Molina's character is front and center. In the newest shot, you get a much cleaner look at Doc Ock than the one presented in the No Way Home trailer. Molina looks a bit more his age in these shots when compared to the de-aging technology that was on display in the teaser. But, the costume looks strikingly similar to the one from Spider-Man 2. However, there is a little bit of a change with his arms as the tentacles seem to have some red elements in their mechanical links. (It could just be a trick of the light, but only time will tell!) At any rate, the Sinister Six (or whatever they're going to be called in this project) have Spider-Man in quite a bind. Other images circulating on social media have Dr. Octavious using some of his old tricks on Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Fans of the Raimi trilogy's blocking and scene composition have some Easter Eggs to look for throughout this movie.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Marvel's Avengers Gets Spider-Man, A New Raid, And Other Big Updates On November 30

Spider-Man is finally arriving in Marvel’s Avengers later this month. Specifically, he's coming to the PlayStation versions of the game – he’s an exclusive character, after all. But even non-PlayStation owners will be treated to a substantial update that adds a new Raid, power cap increase, and a perhaps friendlier method of unlocking cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Marvel leans into Hulk’s rage in new ‘Hulk’ #1 trailer

Immortal Hulk may have wrapped up, but Marvel is far from done with the character as Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s takeover begins November 24th. To get fans hyped for the new series Marvel has released a trailer featuring never before seen art from the comic. “Marvel just gave me...
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy