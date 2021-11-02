CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH on 'Bizoir' Twisted Business, Dealing Drugs & Writing 'Bitch' with SEVENDUST

By Dillon Collins
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary guitarist, businessman, producer, music manger, ex-drug dealer and cancer survivor, Jay Jay French's life and times have been anything but dull. Longtime guitarist and manager of the iconic Twisted Sister, French has seen the rise, fall and resurrection of his career in made-for-movie style, coming back from hurdles and emotional...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Keith Richards Reveals How ‘Start Me Up’ Got Forgotten

Keith Richards is amazed at how beloved the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You album remains. The band has just released its Tattoo You: 40th Anniversary deluxe edition, which features a new remaster of the 1981 nine-week chart-topper, a bonus disc of nine previously unreleased — yet heavily bootlegged tracks — and a two-disc June 1982 performance art London's Wembley Stadium.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Ozzy
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Jay Jay French
Person
Lemmy
metalinjection

AGGROS (Ex-CRO-MAGS) Drops Instru-Metal Jam "City Kids"

Aggros, the project headed up by ex-Cro-Mags guitarist Parris Mayhew, is here with an incredibly interesting new single "City Kids." The single draws equal inspiration from bands like Led Zeppelin and Rush as much as it does Metallica and Black Flag, and is a follow-up to the debut Aggros song "Chaos Magic." In keeping with the follow-up theme, the video for "City Kids" is a spiritual successor to the previous effort.
metalinjection

10 Best THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Deep Cuts

Over the course of two decades Detroit’s The Black Dahlia Murder have become one the most consistent and respected bands of the modern death metal scene. Having taken influence from extreme metal across all continents and subgenres, the five-piece have carved out their own niche in the world of heavy music thanks to great songwriting and routinely excellent albums.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch TRIVIUM Debut "Like A Sword Over Damocles" Live

Trivium opened for Metallica on November 4 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Trivium took this opportunity to give "Like A Sword Over Damocles" from the In The Court Of The Dragon album a live debut, and of course crushed it.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevendust#Hard Drugs#Bizoir#Metal Injection#Twisted Business
AFP

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64, his band confirmed. Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, said on Twitter late Saturday. "The world will never be the same without him." His former band confirmed the news, saying Wilson had died after "a short illness".
MUSIC
kscj.com

JAY JAY FRENCH – TWISTED BUSINESS: Lessons from My Life in Rock ‘N’ Roll

Author: Jay Jay French (with Steve Farber) Book: TWISTED BUSINESS: Lessons from My Life in Rock ‘N’ Roll. Publishing: ‎ RosettaBooks (September 21, 2021) Jay Jay French—founder, guitarist, and manager of the world-famous heavy metal band Twisted Sister—delivers his “bizoir”: part memoir and part business primer. In addition to founding...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Watch Nandi Bushell Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With ‘Gimme Shelter’ Cover

Dave Grohl-approved kid drummer Nandi Bushell has paid tribute to the late Charlie Watts with her latest upload, a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” “I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet,” Bushell said. “‘Gimme Shelter’ is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with the Rolling Stones, too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.” While the 11-year-old musical prodigy is best known for her drum skills, she showcases her proficiency in multiple instruments with her “Gimme Shelter” cover: During the video, Bushell plays the guitar, bass, keyboards, the saxophone, the güiro, and, for a few seconds, the drums. Bushell also shows off her singing chops, looping the song’s trademark “Ooohs.” Earlier this year, Bushell, who lives in Ipswich, England, challenged Grohl to a drum-off, a battle that culminated with Bushell appearing onstage with the Foo Fighters during a Los Angeles concert. The drummer has since released her own music, including the all-star “The Children Will Rise Up” and “Redraw Your World.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metalinjection

THE SOUND THAT ENDS CREATION Is A Jazzy Mathgrind Explosion On Boomers, Zoomers, Desperate Coomers

It’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with a premiere of The Sound That Ends Creation’s Boomers, Zoomers, Desperate Coomers. Five years running we have gotten a full-length from Allen, TX’s one-man experimental mathgrind machine The Sound That Ends Creation (aka Chris Dearing). What started as a deathgrind/mathgrind project has morphed, mutated, and sprouted contorting limbs to perform things such as a Twilight Zone inspired full-length (Music to Give You Ideas… Incase You Should Run Out of Ideas), to incorporating a full orchestra. And though it was even hinted at as early as Roses, Thorns, and Dead Unicorns, even more jazzy lounge music is blossoming. Welcome to the circus of insanity.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) Explores Restlessness With New Song "Mind Rat"

Dark Sky Burial, the project headed up by the ever-prolific Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Lock Up, Venomous Concept, etc.), is now streaming "Mind Rat" alongside an equally tripped-out music video. Embury said the track is a result of insomnia, and is one of the more uplifting tracks off his coming record Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Laboret.
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE HALO EFFECT (Ex-IN FLAMES) Teases Debut Single "Shadowminds"

The Halo Effect, the band featuring five '90s In Flames members, has posted its first teaser of new music. The band is teasing their debut single "Shadowminds" for November 9, which appears to have an accompanying music video as well. For those unaware, The Halo Effect is:. Guitarist Jesper Strömblad,...
ROCK MUSIC
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are ‘So Glad’ These Two Characters Never Had a Relationship

“Blue Bloods” fans are a dedicated lot. And they show up online to defend their favorite characters, as a recent Reddit discussion shows. Recently, one “Blue Bloods” fan really ticked fellow fans off by raising the possibility of a romantic relationship between NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Detective Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk). The fan prefaced his or her comments by saying he or she was “really glad” that a relationship between the two never materialized. But the fan had clearly given the possibility some thought.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy