XXXTENTACION's Mother Accepts Diamond Plaque For "SAD!" On His Behalf

By Thomas Galindo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it may seem that songs and albums go Gold and Platinum all the time, going Diamond is a truly unique accomplishment. The Recording Industry Association of America, better known as the RIAA, has only certified 64 songs as Diamond in their history. An RIAA Diamond Certification means a...

XXXTentacion receives posthumous RIAA diamond certification

XXXTentacion’s single, “Sad!” has been awarded RIAA Diamond certification, signifying 10 million units sold. Virgin Music Label and Artist Services President, Jacqueline Saturn, shared the announcement on Monday (Nov 1st). One of only 64 singles ever to achieve Diamond status, “Sad!” was originally released by the late artist — born...
Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
Kanye West Talks Marriage Status, Drake Rivalry and Standing Behind Marilyn Manson in Wild ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

In a wide-ranging two-and-a-half hour conversation that Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” billed as its “biggest interview ever,” Kanye West defended aligning himself with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, knocked Big Sean and John Legend for being “used” by Democrats for “sellout shit,” affirmed that Kim Kardashian West is “still my wife,” spoke out against abortion and cancel culture, and discussed Drake in both admiring and dismissive terms, among many other topics. It wasn’t revealed exactly when the interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN took place. But it may have been some time ago, based on one of West’s targets in the...
RIAA: WizKid Captures His First Platinum Plaque Thanks to ‘Essence’

As international music sensation WizKid continues to enjoy the massive success of his latest single, ‘Essence’ (currently enjoying its 8th week atop the Billboard R&B chart), the tune – which also serves as the Nigerian hitmaker’s first top 10 hit (as a lead act) in America – is seeing its success mirrored at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
Ray J Discharged From The Hospital Following Battle With Pneumonia

Last week, the public found out the Ray J had been hospitalized in Miami with an extremely serious case of pneumonia. As previously reported, the musician and serial entrepreneur was originally believed to have contracted pneumonia after a bad case of COVID-19, but several negative COVID tests proved otherwise. Ray...
Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
