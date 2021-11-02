NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers offer value

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not happy with how the Odell Beckham Jr. situation panned out. For him, it didn’t have to end up OBJ and the team parting ways. Speaking out about the issue after the Browns confirmed they are releasing Beckham, Garrett expressed that he understands...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
It’s been a wild week for the Cleveland Browns. With the discerning news of Odell Beckham Jr.’s disapproval with the organization, things were looking bleak for the franchise. Fortunately for them, the team rallied behind Baker Mayfield and beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. During the postgame press conference, Mayfield...
Sam Darnold struggled against the New England Patriots once again on Sunday, and it looks like Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is fed up with his starting quarterback. Darnold threw three interceptions in Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots. The third one came early in the fourth quarter when...
The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is usually given to the best player in football. There are a few things that go into selecting who wins the award such as the number of wins the team has and the numbers the individual has. Lamar Jackson should be in the MVP...
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch won a Super Bowl on a Jon Gruden-coached team — the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Having played for Gruden, Lynch was shocked by the comments that led to the coach's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders.
