There are lots of places to get elote in Wichita. There are also different ways the Mexican street corn served. Some restaurants in food trucks serve in a cup with buckets of mayo, cheese, and top them with hot Cheetos. Then there are places that serve it on the cob. It’s the classic way of enjoying corn. Probably, the most popular one in town is from the Elote Man who can be seen serving elote from his bicycle near 21st and Waco.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO