Saints had discussions with Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr

By Leigh Oleszczak
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went and the New Orleans Saints decided to remain pat with what they had at wide receiver. They did, however, almost strike a deal with the Browns for dramatic wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per Kimberley Martin. Martin tweeted minutes after the...



NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL




