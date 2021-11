I’m sure you’ve seen celebs go through haunted houses on talk shows. It’s always a good laugh whether it was planned or not, and the houses or attractions they go through are super legit. One reporter in New York did a story from a pretty freaky looking haunted attraction two years ago and it’s surfaced again. Of course, the whole point of her being out there was to go through it while she was reporting on it. I’m not sure if she was trying to sell it too hard or if she’s just this bad of a reporter, but the whole thing is cringy and awkward and almost as scary as the monsters. Check it out below!

