Golf

Why, at age 66, is Greg Norman leading another charge to challenge the PGA Tour?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall of Famer says he isn’t picking...

7 Reasons Saudi-Backed Tour, With or Without Greg Norman, Is Likely to Fail

The same people who wanted to back the Premier Golf League or Super Golf League earlier this year, last year and the year before, are back looking to buy PGA Tour and European Tour and probably Australasian Tour players for their new kind of golf. Now, we are finally finding out much more about the backers of the Saudi-Backed Tour and their ideas. According to USA Today/Golfweek, Greg Norman is going to be the commissioner.
Greg Norman: Asian Tour series has nothing to do with revenge against PGA Tour

One of the biggest stories in golf over the past few months has been the chatter about a new “breakaway golf league”. Last week, Greg Norman was named CEO of LIV investments. The company has recently announced a 10-year, $200 million commitment to create 10 new full-field Asian Tour events to be held throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Strong field as PGA Tour goes from seaside course to another

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Course: El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba. Yardage: 7,017. Par: 71. Prize money: $7.2 million. Winner's share: $1.296 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Viktor Hovland. FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns. Last week: Lucas Herbert won the Butterfield...
Greg Norman
Greg Norman loves money, not golf

Greg Norman was recently named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a Saudi government-backed group looking to create a $200 million, 10-event golf series on the Asian Tour. Without getting into the details, this venture is aimed at attracting the best players in the world – those currently competing on the PGA and European Tours – to play events on the Asian Tour.
"Why am I NOT good enough?": Bubba Watson lifts lid on PGA Tour pressures

Bubba Watson is known as the type of player who always wears his heart on his sleeve. We all remember his emotional victories and it has even earned him the nickname "Blubba" among those who aren't his biggest fan. Yet underneath we are all human and the pressures of our...
Greg Norman could be a new commissioner

Greg Norman, former number 1 in the world of men's golf, may soon be announced as the "commissioner" of the nascent "Superlega" of the green sponsored by a Saudi fund. This is the indiscretion concerning "The White Shark" of golf. Greg Norman, situation. Best player from 1986 to 1997, in...
WITB Time Machine: Greg Norman 1986 Masters

Greg Norman’s first of three runner-up finishes at Augusta National came in 1986, where a bogey on his final hole ensured Jack Nicklaus would don the green jacket once again. A wild 4-iron approach on the 72nd hole proved fatal for the Australian, who later admitted that the club selection cost him the event.
Reports: Saudi-backed tour taking shape with Greg Norman as commissioner

The veil of silence that has shrouded a proposed start-up circuit to rival the PGA Tour will soon be lifted, according to reports from multiple media outlets on Wednesday. Representatives behind the proposed Super Golf League met with a select group of media in New York City Wednesday, although many details of that meeting remain unknown.
Greg Norman heads Saudi-backed investment for Asian Tour

More than 25 years after Greg Norman tried to start a world tour, he announced Friday he will be the CEO of a new company that will start by adding 10 tournaments on the Asian Tour over the next 10 years that will add $200 million in playing opportunities and prize money.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship: PGA Tour Expert Picks

Purse: $6.5mm ($1.2mm to winner) 2020 Winner: Brian Gay (-15) Founded in 1965, this 6,842 yard, par 71 course was designed by Robert Trent Jones. This course has a 74.6 rating and a slope of 139. It features fairly open fairways with rolling hills. Positioned along the Atlantic Ocean, this course features a handful of traps and water traps throughout. One of the feature holes is 16, which is a par 3 that forms a crescent along the ocean. This course utilizes TifEagle grass for the greens and putting is one of the differentiators here.
Golf legend Greg Norman set to run competing tour that hopes to begin play in 2022

Golf icon Greg Norman will put his successful business enterprise aside to become the commissioner of a long-rumored and long-discussed golf league that hopes to begin play in 2022, and he is seeking to sign players to lucrative guaranteed deals with big-money purses. Norman, 66, announced his association with LIV...
PGA TOUR rookie David Skinns enjoying fresh start at age 39

David Skinns qualified for his rookie season on the PGA TOUR by finishing 22nd on the KFT points list. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Bogeys, missed cuts, and patches of indifferent play have always been there. They’re acceptable because they are a beguiling part of golf. But self-doubt and a lack of...
Tournament favorite Matt Fitzpatrick hopes patience leads to first PGA Tour win

This might be a first, Matthew Fitzpatrick figures. “I don't think I've ever been a favorite for a tournament before,” he said Tuesday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Such is the case this week as Fitzpatrick, No. 26, Patrick Reed, No. 24, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, No. 43, are the only...
Wolff stretches PGA Mayakoba lead as Scheffler charges

American Matthew Wolff fired a three-under par 68 and stretched his lead to three strokes after Friday's second round of the US PGA Mayakoba Championship in Mexico. Wolff answered with a birdie at the par-4 seventh and birdied the par-3 10th and par-5 13th to stretch his lead to five shots.
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Predictions Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Bermuda Championship predictions and his best betting picks for the tournament which begins Thursday at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. With the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA...
Greg Norman Takes Aim at PGA Tour With New Saudi-Backed Golf League

A group headlined by Greg Norman is the latest new venture preparing to offer an alternative league to the dominant PGA Tour in professional golf. On Friday, Norman, 66, who is a multiple major champion and was the world’s top-ranked player for more than five years, announced his association with LIV Golf Investments, whose major shareholder is the Public Investment Fund, an investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s government.
Greg Norman Named New CEO; Asian Tour Adding Lucrative Series

Greg Norman on Friday was announced as CEO of Liv Golf Investments, a newly formed company that will bring a series of 10 new events to the Asian Tour. The series will be added to the Asian Tour schedule in 2022 and feature tournaments in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. More than $200 million will support player fees and prize funds.
PGA Tour Picks: Mayakoba Championship

The PGA Tour concludes its three-event run outside the United States this week with the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Viktor Hovland of Norway will defend his title after making three birdies on the last six holes, including an eight-foot...
