Wolves fall to Railsplitters in five sets

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College Wolves (10-12 (4-10 SAC)) fell in five sets to the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters (8-16 (4-10 SAC)) on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Wolves got off to a slow start in the first set, but they would use a pair of 4-1 runs featuring several early kills from Natasha Bannister to tie the score at 10-10. A pair of kills from Zoe Dinkins helped push Newberry ahead before Bannister continued to assert herself with four of the last five Newberry points ending with a kill as the Wolves claimed the first set 25-19.

Newberry started the second set off strong with an early 5-1 run. They continued to extend their lead out to 12-4 after a kill from Avery Webb and a Dinkins service ace. After trading a few points, the Wolves ended the second set with a 5-0 run that concluded with a Bannister kill giving Newberry the set 25-16.

The third set started off close with both teams grinding to a 9-9 stalemate. However, the Railsplitters would pull ahead with runs of 5-1 and 4-1 and claimed the third set 25-21.

In the fourth set, the Railsplitters went on a 7-0 run to take a 12-4 lead, and finished the set with a 5-1 run to take the set 25-22, forcing a decisive fifth set.

The Wolves started off the fifth set with a 4-1 run behind back-to-back kills from Dinkins. They would follow that up with a 5-1 run that included three kills from Taylor Hall. However, the Railsplitters responded with an 8-1 run of their own and a 3-0 spurt from the Railsplitters finally ended the set 19-17 and the match 3-2.

Bannister led the way for the Wolves with 26 kills, 10 digs, and three total blocks, claiming responsibility for 37% of all of Newberry’s points. Dinkins had 14 kills and four total blocks. Hall had a 13-kill, 16-dig double-double while Margaret McMahon had 10 kills of her own. Webb finished with an impressive 55-assist, 17-dig double-double, and Amanda Berecz also contributed 18 digs.