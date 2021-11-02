Leafs Musings: Thoughts on Morgan Rielly’s new contract, recent lineup decisions, and Toronto’s Power Play

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their leaders for a long time, announcing an eight-year extension for Morgan Rielly. The defenseman was in the final year of his current deal and will now be under contract through 2029-30. The deal carries an average annual value of $7.5MM, a raise on the $5MM cap hit he currently carries. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic clarifies the trade protection in the deal, explaining that there is a no-movement clause for the entire extension, which also is extended through the rest of this season. An NMC does not actually necessarily include a no-trade clause, however, and in this case, Rielly has received (in addition to the NMC which prevents the player from being placed on waivers) a full no-trade in the first six years and a 10-team no-trade in the final two. CapFriendly reports the full breakdown:

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO