LEBANON, Pennsylvania — Aurelis Figueroa says one of the main reasons she decided to run for Magisterial District Judge stemmed from a traumatizing experience she had. “When I was arrested for a speeding ticket, I didn’t have any priors at all, no criminal charges and the MDJ denied a payment plan, and I just had a newborn. So, he was only two weeks old and I was placed in jail," said Figueroa.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO