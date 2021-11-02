CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Moderna Stock Needs To Hold This Support Level

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company is scheduled to report its earnings Thursday before the market open. Moderna shares gained 3.4% to close at $384.64 Tuesday. The stock has been steadily holding above the higher low trendline...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Climbed 24% in October

Investors sold out of ChargePoint until the prospects of a huge influx of federal spending sparked renewed interest. ChargePoint raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal year in its last financial update. What happened. Electric vehicle (EV) charging network stocks have garnered much interest as EVs look to take a...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Incredible Value Stocks to Buy at Bargain Levels

The search for value is on right now. And much of this has to do with the increased volatility we’ve seen in recent months. As growth stocks surge to new all-time highs, those looking to take a little profit off the table and invest in some value stocks may not know where to go.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Moving Average#Price Level#Relative Strength Index
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Moderna

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $301.43 with a high of $404.00 and a low of $86.00.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Keep Building Back (Their Portfolio) Better on Election Results

Wall Street is like your grandfather. Change is okay, so long as it comes at a glacial pace. Other than insane tax cuts for rich people or rich companies, Wall Street doesn’t like when the pendulum swings too far too soon in any direction— let alone in a more “progressive” one. Along with the better-than-expected job report (531,000 jobs were added in October alone), the fact that Democrats got their clock cleaned— even in freakin’ New Jersey! —helped spur investors confidence. To wit, Dow soared more than 200 points, or 0.6%, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 were each up 0.6% as of afternoon trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Reasons To Like Marathon Petroleum: Dividends, Buybacks, Demand

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) traded lower following the company's third-quarter financial results earlier this week. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal took advantage of the sell-off and added to his Marathon Petroleum stock position. "The market gives you opportunities because it sometimes gets it wrong," Lebenthal said Friday on CNBC's "Fast...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Large German Investment Bank Increased Its Bet On Nio By 22% In Q3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock may not have had the best run in the third quarter, but the weakness presented a buying opportunity for a big investment bank. What Happened: Germany's Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) boosted its Nio holdings by 22% in the third quarter, a Form 13F filed with the SEC Thursday showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Falling

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate. PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19 In the overall study population through Day 28,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 36,358.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 16,016.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.58% to 4,707.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,187,250 cases with around 772,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,332,400 cases and 459,870 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,849,130 COVID-19 cases with 608,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 249,461,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,047,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy