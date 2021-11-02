Why Moderna Stock Needs To Hold This Support Level

Wall Street is like your grandfather. Change is okay, so long as it comes at a glacial pace. Other than insane tax cuts for rich people or rich companies, Wall Street doesn’t like when the pendulum swings too far too soon in any direction— let alone in a more “progressive” one. Along with the better-than-expected job report (531,000 jobs were added in October alone), the fact that Democrats got their clock cleaned— even in freakin’ New Jersey! —helped spur investors confidence. To wit, Dow soared more than 200 points, or 0.6%, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 were each up 0.6% as of afternoon trading.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO