This is the last Friday to Ca$h in on the "Clear The Shelter Fridays" at the Humane Society of the Waterville Area. For all you cat lovers out there, kittens that are under a year old are 2 fo the price of one, of if you really just want one kitten, you can score one for 50% off. For adult cats that are between 1 and 8 years old, adoption is just $30. If you falling love with an older cat, a donation of 13 lbs of Purina Dye Free Naturals food will be an even trade.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO